Prisoner among seven new Covid victims in Sri Lanka

Seven new coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Government Information Department said today.

Among the latest victims is an inmate of the Colombo prison, the Government said.

The Government said that the death toll from the virus in Sri Lanka rose to 297 today.

The latest victims were from Colombo, Ratnapura, Nittambuwa and Enderamulla.

One victim is a 61 year-old inmate of the Colombo prison. He was receiving treatment at the prison hospital when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital but died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

The second victim is an 86-year old man from Colombo 6. He died on admission to hospital.

The third victim is a 73-year-old man from Nittambuwa. He died at his residence.

The fourth victim is a 76-year-old woman from Ratnapura. She died while receiving treatment at the Ratnapura hospital.

The fifth victim is a 61-year-old man from Colombo 13. He died at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

(Colombo Gazette)