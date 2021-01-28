No freedom of movement around Independence Square from 30 January-February 4th

Vehicular movements will be restricted around Independence Square from 30 January-February 4th, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that rehearsals for Independence Day will be held from 30 January-February 3rd.

The National Independence Day celebrations will take place at Independence Square on February 4th.

As a result, the road adjoining Independence Square and connecting roads will be closed for traffic or restricted from 6am to 1pm on rehearsal days and from 4am to 1pm on Independence Day.

He said that one section of the road near Nelum Pokuna will be closed for traffic on these days.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the public have been requested to use alternate roads during this period.

He said that the Police will be deployed to redirect traffic on these days while road signs will also be placed to assist motorists. (Colombo Gazette)