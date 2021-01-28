Navin and Arjuna to form broad opposition alliance

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Former United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarians Navin Dissanayake and Arjuna Ranatunga have decided to lead efforts to form a broad opposition alliance.

Addressing reporters today, Dissanayake and Ranatunga expressed disappointment at the direction taken by the UNP.

They insisted that there needs to be proper leadership change in the party.

The two Parliamentarians said that they will look to form a broad opposition alliance with the support of members of other opposition political parties.

Dissanayake and Ranatunga said that they will target picking a common opposition candidate to face the next Presidential election.

Dissanayake had recently informed the UNP of his intention to step down as National Organiser.

However, he said he will continue to remain with the UNP and respect its policies.

Dissanayake said he will function as the UNP’s Nuwara Eliya District Leader and Working Committee member.

Meanwhile, former Parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga had this week refused to accept the post of Senior Vice Chairman of the United National Party.

Ranatunga had written to UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe saying he was informed that he had been appointed Senior Vice Chairman of the United National Party.

However, he informed Wickremesinghe that he has decided not to accept the post. (Colombo Gazette)