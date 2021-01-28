MPs urged to undergo PCR tests at Parliament complex

All Parliamentarians have been urged to undergo PCR tests at the Parliament complex.

Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando said that random PCR tests are being conducted once a week for Parliament staff at the Parliament complex.

He said that Members of Parliament have been invited to undergo PCR tests at the same time.

“With the support of the Department of the Director General of Health Services, these tests will be conducted once a week during the sitting days as well as non-sitting days,” the Parliament media unit said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (Dr) Upul Galappaththi who had been identified as a close contact of MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Galappaththi had volunteered to undergo antigen and PCR tests and reports have already been submitted to the Sergeant at Arms of Parliament.

Under the programs implemented in the Parliament complex from 13th January 2021, a total of 190 persons were subjected to PCR tests on the 25th January and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19.

State Minister Arundika Fernando had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday becoming the seventh parliamentarian to contract the virus.

MP Dayasiri Jayasekara was the first parliamentarian to have contracted the virus. Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauff Hakeem and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara thereafter contracted COVID-19.

State Minister Piyal Nishantha de Silva, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara were later reported to have been infected. (Colombo Gazette)