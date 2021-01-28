Indian coronavirus vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus vaccines gifted by India arrived in Sri Lanka today in a special Air India flight.

Under the Government of India’s #VaccineMaitri, India has gifted 500,000 doses of made in India COVISHIELD vaccines to Sri Lanka.

The consignment was transported in a special Air India flight and packed in tailor-made boxes for the purpose.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley formally handed over the consignment to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake today.

Oxford-Astrazeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India. This has been approved for emergency use by Government of Sri Lanka.

The gift from India is keeping in line with India’s continued support to Sri Lanka in fighting the COVID pandemic. Four consignments of medical supplies weighing around 25 tonnes were donated by India, which also organised online experience-sharing programmes for Sri Lankan medical professionals. The two partners have also put up a joint front in the COVID-19 battle with India and Sri Lanka being the largest contributors to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for SAARC. Prime Minister Modi had complimented Sri Lanka’s leadership on containing the pandemic.

Guided by ‘Neighbourhood First’ and SAGAR policies, about 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been gifted to neighbouring countries, and those in the Gulf and Indian Ocean since 20 January 2021. Millions of doses of made in India COVID vaccines have also been exported to countries as far away as Latin America and West Asia, and will continue to reach those in the Caribbean and the Pacific too. In September 2020, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi told the UN that India’s vaccine capacity will be used to help all humanity fight the COVID pandemic. India, which is called the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, supplied essential medicines to fight COVID-19 to 150 countries, more than half of which was as gift. (Colombo Gazette)