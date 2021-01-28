Another 30 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas infected

Another 30 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas have been found to be infected.

Officials said that the 30 Sri Lankans were among 772 people who tested positive for the coronavirus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

A number of arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus in January alone.

Yesterday seven arrivals had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four individuals who had arrived from overseas had tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 January.

Another four Sri Lankans who returned from overseas had tested positive for the coronavirus on 17 January.

On 19 January it was reported that 47 Sri Lankan arrivals had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On 20 January officials said that nine Sri Lankans who had arrived from overseas had tested positive.

Sri Lankan authorities have said that the repatriation process will, however, continue despite several arrivals testing positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)