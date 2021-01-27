Suspect arrested for spreading fake news on social media

A suspect has been arrested for spreading fake news on social media, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspect had been arrested following an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He said that the suspect had published a fake news on social media by using the logo of a radio station.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the fake news had the potential of inciting communal disharmony.

He said that the 31-year-old suspect was arrested from Piliyandala.

The suspect was employed as a web developer at an insurance company.

He has been remanded till 2nd February. (Colombo Gazette)