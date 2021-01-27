State Pharmaceutical Corporation to import Covid vaccines

By Easwaran Rutnam

The State Pharmaceutical Corporation is to import Covid vaccines after the free stocks arrive, the Government said.

State Minister of COVID-19 Prevention Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle said that steps have been taken to import the vaccines at the earliest.

“We are facing a challenge with supplies as the whole world is now implementing a vaccination process. But we will import vaccines as soon as possible and distribute it to those on the priority list,” she said.

She said that the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccines from India will be distributed as soon as it arrives in Sri Lanka.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has given approval for emergency use of AstraZeneca.

“AstraZeneca is one of the most successful vaccines. This will help reduce the health burden,” Dr. Fernandopulle said.

Fernandopulle said that after the first jab the second jab will be given in three weeks.

The Minister said that the vaccines will be issued free to the public like all other vaccines issued by the government.

“Once we obtain the free stocks we will purchase more stocks,” she said.

She also said that measures have been taken to have the facilities in place to store and transport the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 Celsius. (Colombo Gazette)