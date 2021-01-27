Sri Lankan born Silicon Valley mogul to run for California Governor

Sri Lankan born Silicon Valley mogul turned SPAC kingpin Chamath Palihapitiya is to contest for Governor of California.

Chamath Palihapitiya, billionaire investor and CEO of venture capital firm Social Capital, announced new details about a potential run for California governor on Tuesday, Business Inside reported.

Palihapitiya, a Sri Lankan-born Canadian American and former Facebook employee, tweeted about his intentions to run on Twitter, saying “It’s on. #RecallGavinNewsom” with a link to a “Chamath for California Governor” campaign website.

Palihapitiya could be running for the 2022 Gubernatorial race or potentially for a special election, though outside of his tweets and website there has not been any official announcement. It does not appear that any political forms have been submitted yet by Palihapitiya to the California Secretary of State.

While current California Governor Newsom has not yet confirmed plans to run for governor again in 2022, in his initial tweet Palihapitiya showed his support for a movement that has been sweeping Silicon Valley — Rescue California.

By tweeting “#RecallGavinNewsom,” Palihapitiya joins an effort to force a recall vote for Newsom which would lead to a special election later in 2021. The movement reached 1.2 million signatures Friday, according to a tweet from California State Assembly member Kevin Kiley. The most recent effort that was started in June is the sixth attempt to oust Newsom in two years. The petition needs to reach about 1.5 million signatures by March 17 in order to force recall.

In 2019, Newsom issued a statement condemning earlier recall efforts. (Business Inside/ Colombo Gazette)