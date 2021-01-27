Sri Lanka in talks with Russia and China for Covid vaccines

Sri Lanka is in talks with Russia and China to obtain the coronavirus vaccines, Presidential Advisor Lalith Weeratunga said today.

He said that the first stock of vaccines from India will arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am.

India is gifting 500,000 vaccines for 250,000 people in Sri Lanka.

Weeratunga said that the vaccination process will begin on Friday with health frontline workers first on the list followed by the Police and Army.

Lalith Weeratunga told reporters at a special media conference today that China has also agreed to offer vaccines to Sri Lanka.

He said that talks are now underway on the process to be followed to obtain the vaccines.

Weeratunga said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also requested Russia for vaccines.

He said that Sri Lanka is confident Russia will agree to gift vaccines for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)