Seven arrivals test positive for the coronavirus

Seven arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said today.

The seven arrivals are Sri Lankans and had tested positive as per the results issued yesterday.

The seven Sri Lankans were among 755 people who tested positive for the coronavirus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Among the 755 people who tested positive 369 were from the Colombo District, 124 from Gampaha, 80 from Kalutara, 175 from other parts of the country and seven arrivals.

A number of arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus in January alone.

Four individuals who had arrived from overseas had tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 January.

Another four Sri Lankans who returned from overseas had tested positive for the coronavirus on 17 January.

On 19 January it was reported that 47 Sri Lankan arrivals had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On 20 January officials said that nine Sri Lankans who had arrived from overseas had tested positive.

Sri Lankan authorities have said that the repatriation process will, however, continue despite several arrivals testing positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)