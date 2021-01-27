Police to launch special operation as accidents increase

A special traffic operation will be launched from tomorrow (Thursday) till the end of this week due to a significant increase in road accidents in Sri Lanka.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the special traffic operation is being launched to apprehend drivers who overspeed, violate traffic laws, and drive under the influence of liquor.

The Police have been instructed to inspect all public transportations to see if the seating capacity as per the health guidelines issued on COVID-19 is being followed.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the special operation will be launched across Sri Lanka, with special attention on the Western Province, especially in Colombo.

The measure is being taken as there is a significant increase in the number of accidents reported on a daily basis at present in comparison to the pre-Covid period.

Stating that there was a reduction in accidents during the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, he said it has increased to nearly 11 deaths per day at present.

DIG Ajith Rohana said eleven deaths were reported yesterday alone due to accidents across the country.

Eight victims had died from accidents reported yesterday, while three individuals injured in previous accidents had succumbed to injuries during the day.

A Constable attached to the Hanwella Police who had been injured in an accident in Meegahawatte was among the deceased.

Among the accident victims, four are motorcyclists, two are passengers of three-wheelers, two cyclists, two pedestrians and a person who was travelling in a tipper truck.

The Police Spokesman said it has been observed that people travelling in small vehicles and pedestrians are more prone to accidents.

Pointing out that it was regrettable that the lives of the victims could not be saved, DIG Ajith Rohana said the special traffic operation will ensure to reduce road accidents in the future. (Colombo Gazette)