Introducing the Nokia 5.4 – stunning, smart and packing plenty of stamina for a busy lifestyle, now in Sri Lanka

The home of Nokia phones, HMD Global, announce the availability of Nokia 5.4 in Sri Lanka. The 5.4 pushes the boundaries of what is possible at this level – featuring a 48MP Quad Camera with advanced recording capabilities and cinematic effects, two-day battery life and supported and powered by latest AI technology platform, offering fantastic value for money.

Ravi Kunwar, HMD Global’s Head of Pan Asia says “Today marks an exciting day for the Nokia 5 series. The Nokia 5.4 has been designed to cater to consumers’ ever evolving lifestyles and is a timely addition to our smartphone portfolio. The recent rise of the side hustle trend has been a telling reflection of the difficult times faced by many consumers. We needed to do more than combine the fantastic 48MP camera and film capabilities with along battery life. So we added reliability with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 Mobile Platform, 3 years of safety updates and 2 years of software upgrades. The resulting Nokia 5.4 is a smartphone that perfectly supplements the lives of those who thrive on more than a regular 9-5.”

Innovative Nokia 5.4 comes with an impressive combo of a 48MP quad camera and 16MP front camera allow you to take stunning photos and videos. When shooting content, Nokia 5.4 comes with a ‘Cinema’ mode which allows to capture videos in cinematic format which adds a Hollywood-like feel.

Nokia 5.4 will optimize its power to deliver more speed, longer battery life, better imaging and increased performance where needed thanks to the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 Mobile Platform. Optimized with the latest AI technology, this software is there to make smart decisions in the background.

The immersive 6.39” HD+ punch-hole display provides more screen to enjoy whilst staying pocketable and easy to hold. Featuring a durable rear cover, the eye-catching design. Nokia 5.4 is available globally in stunning living colours (Polar Night and Dusk).

Nokia 5.4 is also equipped with a generous two-dayi battery life and the AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology offers smarter app usage and prioritizes power to user’s preferences.

Built to last and secure the Nokia 5.4 is ready for Android™ 11 and beyond, with three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. Thanks to HMD Global’s commitment to excellence in this space, Nokia smartphones continue to lead, combining software and security updates with build quality to deliver a portfolio you can really trust.[i]

For further peace of mind, the handy Family Link app will help to ease any worries over family members’ device usage, including the little ones. By allowing you to set digital ground rules on devices and monitor their usage, the app will help you to protect your family. In addition to this, you can count on Google Assistant[ii] to help whenever you need – just say “Hey Google”.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5.4 is available in colours Dusk and Polar Night for affordable prices