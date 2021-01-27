CDB wins UiPath Automation Excellence Awards 2020

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB), a pioneering trailblazer in the financial services industry, bagged the award for Excellence in Automation at the recently concluded UiPath Automation Excellence Awards in partnership with the Economic Times covering the Indian and South Asian regions.

The Reboot Work Festival, an event organized by UiPath, a leading enterprise on Robotic Process Automation, annually celebrates and recognizes organizations that drive innovation through business process automation within their business models in their respective fields.

Sharing his thoughts on the win, Dave De Silva, Executive Director – Business Operations, CDB said, “As an organization that has heavily invested and evolved with technology over the past few years this win brings us great pride. The win further establishes the path we have taken in building a business model that is sustainable and digitally driven. As a leading NBFI, we believe that the banking and financial industry can drastically improve overall business operations by adapting to automated business processes, especially within the current context of a global pandemic. Applying Robotics and Automation into CDB’s operations helped us excel. Through this automation we were able to provide our customers with a better service while providing our employees with a platform to work more efficiently and give their fullest to the organization, CDB will continue to disrupt the traditional norms in the finance industry and move forward to build a smarter and sustainable Sri Lanka”.

CDB, one of the top 05 leading NBFIs in Sri Lanka led the way for financial organizations by adopting business automation processes to enhance operational excellence, strengthen employee efficiency and improve overall customer experience. As an organization that is driven with the hope of building a smarter and sustainable Sri Lanka, CDB believes that this is the best way forward. The company also focuses on continuously improving customer interaction with the human touch and emotions to ensure customer service remains high even as technology helps the company grow.

“FinTech is the reality of our times, and at CDB we started on the path of automation and digitalization much ahead of the curve and are reaping the benefits now. Our Robotic Process Automation (RPA) system which won this award, significantly streamlines operational processes in addition to enhancing the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Organisation. The transformation in our operations is truly amazing. Now we have enabled 24/7 Backoffice operations, Doorstep service, and advanced remote working facilities which have helped us handle operations in this pandemic situation. We have improved efficiency and saved thousands of man-hours monthly. We will now focus on capitalising RPA in other operations as well. ”Rizvi Kareem, Senior Manager – Information Technology at CDB said, commenting on the recognition.

The multiple automated processes enable a smoother customer experience with the end-user benefiting from our digital financial platform iNet, being able to track their credit card via iControl, and opening and maintaining digital fixed deposits through iDeposit. These advances enable CDB to offer quality and fast services to all customers and stakeholders.

The annual award ceremony organized by UiPath with the aim of motivating organizations to venture into innovative paths using robotics and automation awarded many leading corporates in Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. The selection was based on project or process level impact, business-level impact, and strategic level impact derived from their use of automation toward business operations and was judged by eminent industry leaders across multiple industries.

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) is a public quoted corporate leader positioned among the Top Five largest Non-Banking Financial Institutions in Sri Lanka with an islandwide presence, driven by a state of the art technological platform that has revolutionized the way financial transactions are performed in Sri Lanka.