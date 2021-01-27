Army begins recruitment drive to enlist youth

The Sri Lanka Army has launched an islandwide project to recruit youth to the military.

The islandwide recruitment drive has been launched by the Directorate of Recruiting in the Army covering all Security Force Headquarters (SFHQs) in close collaboration with all Divisional Secretariats.

Under the project, youth will be recruited to the Army at village level within these three months from January to March 2021.

Issuing a statement, the Army said youth with clean records will be hired to replenish existing vacancies in trade and general duty spheres of the organization.

The Army said the Directorate of Recruiting held a series of awareness programs at all SFHQ levels in Jaffna, Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, Wanni, Central, East and the West in December 2020. Following this he sought the establishment of separate recruitment boards at each Security Force Headquarters (SFHQ), presided by a Brigade Commander under the supervision of the Brigadier General Staff exclusively for this purpose.

Accordingly, on the guidelines given by Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva, the Director Recruiting Brigadier Nandana Dunuwila, together with Lieutenant Colonel Shiron Molligoda, Staff Officer I at Directorate of Recruiting were keen on resolving several practical impediments that were associated with the recruitment drive.

Therefore, they implemented measures to tap youth manpower effectively at regional levels, close to their dwelling areas in order to attract at least three youth each from a village to the organization.

Those who wish to join the Army as recruits are therefore requested to directly contact the following telephone numbers at SFHQ levels in respective areas and receive guidance for recruitment and more information with regards to age limits, education, qualifications, salary particulars, perks and allowances, medical and other facilities or directly visit the nearest military establishment at respective areas with all documents and contact the Recruitment Officer appointed for the purpose.

Contact Telephone Nos:

SFHQ-Jaffna – 011 4056102 / 076 5303715

SFHQ-Wanni (Vavuniya) – 076 6907293

SFHQ- East (Welikanda) – 027 2259128 / 076 6907297

SFHQ-Kilinochchi – 076 4514395 / 070 1918333

SFHQ-Mullaittivu – 071 2138268

SFHQ-West (Panagoda) – 076 5303721

SFHQ-Central (Diyathalawa) – 076 6907304 / 0765303719

Directorate of Recruiting (Kohuwala) – 011 2815080 / 011 3137553

(Colombo Gazette)