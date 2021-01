Former Parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga has refused to accept the post of Senior Vice Chairman of the United National Party (UNP).

Ranatunga has written to UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe saying the party has failed to draft a proposal to take the country forward.

He says he was informed that he had been appointed Senior Vice Chairman of the United National Party.

However, he informed Wickremesinghe that he has decided not to accept the post. (Colombo Gazette)