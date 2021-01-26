The Carbon Consulting Company recognised at Brand Excellence Awards

Sri Lanka’s leading Corporate Sustainability Consultancy, The Carbon Consulting Company (CCC) was recognised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) at the recently concluded Brand Excellence Awards for 2020.

Competing in the SME Division against a pool of well-known competitors, the environmentally focused social enterprise was able to clearly establish the stellar performance of its corporate brand, and demonstrate the role that its strategic marketing initiatives played in achieving its success.

“On taking over CCC during the early days, it soon became very evident that the focus on proper branding and marketing communication had not been given due consideration in the overall business plan” says Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanith de S. Wijeyeratne. “While the team was very focused on the scientific and research-based consulting, aspects of marketing and communication had very often not been considered. In consultation with our very dynamic Board of Directors, the overall Corporate Plan was realigned along several strategic marketing and branding imperatives, and this was the foundation of the success that the company was to go on to achieve. From our humble roots, we have grown into a regional player with significant clients and projects across the globe, and much of this success is the result of long-term strategic marketing initiatives.”

Recognised for pioneering the concepts of Carbon and Water Footprinting and Offsetting in Sri Lanka, CCC has an enviable portfolio of clients, several of whom have gone on to win global accolades for their environmental sustainability efforts. Today, CCC works across a broad range of services, ranging from developing corporate sustainability strategy, environmental auditing, facilitating environmental certifications and managing planned reforestation projects. The team comprises of Engineers and Environmental and Forestry specialists, but are led by a dedicated client engagement team that overlooks project management, marketing and sustainability communications for CCC’s clients.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Operations of CCC Kanishka Jayasinghe stated, “In addition to our team’s expert technical knowhow, Sustainability MarComms have always been an intrinsic part of our service offering. This has provided our clients with a means to leverage their green credentials for increased industry recognition and to set themselves apart from competition, on top of the operational cost savings identified through our audits and assessments. We are pleased for being recognised in helping tell the stories of our clients’ sustainability journeys.”