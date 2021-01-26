Sri Lanka’s first one-stop pet supplies store www.mypets.lk goes live

Happiness, health and wellbeing of our pets can be attributed to love and care shown by owners balanced with good nutrition. We also know that happy pets make happy pet owners. This is why Kumar Melvani and Sidath Bandara, set out on a mission to ensure that pet owners and their pets are always kept happy by founding a convenient online platform, MyPets.lk to meet all pet needs. This is expected to be Sri Lanka’s top digital platform for pet supplies and services.

Gone are the days of having to shuffle from one pet supplier to the other looking for what you need. At MyPets.lk you find all you need from your mobile device or computer while sitting at home. The products on MyPets.lk are a comprehensive collection of Top Quality, Industry-trusted brands, imported and distributed by the authorized agents in Sri Lanka.

The www.mypets.lk website is user friendly and provides vital and accurate product information so that you can make well-informed buying decisions quickly and efficiently, saving valuable time. The products, services, and information on MyPets.lk is reviewed and updated regularly by a dedicated content team to ensure that its customers always have the latest information at all times.

Speaking at the launch, CEO Kumar, proud cat parent and e-Commerce pioneer said “MyPets.lk is very serious about the ‘adopt, don’t buy’ policy. We will never sell or advocate the selling of live animals online. We have witnessed firsthand, the suffering of street animals in Sri Lanka and will do whatever is possible to promote adoption of pets”.

Post Covid-19, online stores have been mushrooming, but expertise and experience of the MyPets.lk team sets them apart as they understand e-Commerce and what it takes to deliver service excellence. This should put your mind at ease and assure you of a reliable and satisfying customer experience when you order on their site. This also the reason that MyPets.lk attracted investments from a key player in the pharmaceutical industry in Sri Lanka and another from an expert in Sustainability solutions and Agro biotech. These investors bring the strength to grow, wider product portfolio (veterinary products) and guidance on financial and marketing strategy and ensure governance structures that founders desire to have in place for MyPets.lk to grow to be the leading online marketer of pet products and supplies.

Also sharing his thoughts on the launch Director and Co-founder of MyPets.lk Sidath Bandara said “MyPets.lk is your one-stop shop for all things pet related. We sell a range of top quality, Industry-trusted pet supplies brands imported by only the authorized agents in Sri Lanka. We also offer multiple payment options for payment and Island wide delivery”.

Setting the benchmark for online pet supplies platforms, MyPets.lk will launch its mobile app for Android and iOS so that pet owners can order their favourite brand and products from anywhere, anytime at the convenience of their fingertips. They will also carry Bird and Fish supplies, making it the only online store in Sri Lanka to carry a full range of pet products.

A convenient online experience, comprehensive exchange and refund policy, faster turn-around times for orders, multiple contact options via live chat, social media and telephone are just some of the reasons to bookmark MyPets.lk as the only pet supplier that pet owners will ever need.