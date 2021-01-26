Ranjan transferred to high security prison

Imprisoned Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was transferred to the high security prison in Angunukolapelessa today.

The Prisons Department said the MP was transferred to the prison after completing his quarantine process.

MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was sentenced to prison, underwent quarantine at the Correctional Center for Youthful Offenders in Pallansena in Negombo.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court sentenced him to four years rigorous imprisonment on charges of Contempt of Court.

Ramanayake was accused of contempt of court for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the President’s dissolution of Parliament in 2018.

Following his sentencing, Attorney General Dappula de Livera informed the Secretary General of Parliament that Ranjan Ramanayake’s seat in Parliament has become vacant.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena thereafter said he will seek legal opinion on Ramanayake’s Parliament seat.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) too announced that in the event Ramanayake loses his Parliament seat, SJB Gampaha District member Ajith Mannapperuma will replace him in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)