Over 6.5 million Facebook users in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has over 6.5 million Facebook users, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) said.

TRCSL Director General Oshada Senanayake told reporters today that among the Facebook users in Sri Lanka 2.1 million are millennials between the ages of 25-34.

He said that the Government is at present focusing on a national drive of digitalization.

The TRCSL together with the Government is proactively taking measures for the complete digital transformation of the country, he said.

Oshada Senanayake said the TRCSL is also working towards providing broadband connectivity countrywide in the near future.

He said that according to statistics Sri Lanka has 10.5% internet users, surpassing the 10% growth rate.

The TRCSL Director General emphasized that digitalization contributes largely to the local economy.

He further said sustainable usage of digital platforms is the key to drive economies and Sri Lanka is currently working towards utilizing this in different sectors of the country.

Meanwhile, Facebook today announced the launch of a blood donations feature for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka became the 29th country to receive the special feature which will be available from tomorrow.

Twenty-four blood banks across the country have been linked to the special feature.

Facebook users between the age of 18-55 can sign up and receive updates on blood requirements at the nearest blood centres or hospitals.

The special Facebook blood donation feature is being launched to encourage more people to donate blood and to increase the number of blood donors. (Colombo Gazette)