Navin steps down from UNP National Organiser post

Former United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Navin Dissanayake has informed the party of his intention to step down as National Organiser.

However, he says he will continue to remain with the UNP and respect its policies.

Dissanayake said he will function as the UNP’s Nuwara Eliya District Leader and Working Committee member.

He further called on the UNP to appoint a suitable member as the party’s new National Organiser.

In a letter addressed to UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, former UNP MP Dissanayake thanked the party for the support extended thus far to him. (Colombo Gazette)