Isolation status enforced on a number of areas lifted

The isolation status enforced on a number of areas will be lifted from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said that the isolation status enforced on several areas in the Kalutara District will be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

General Shavendra Silva said that the isolation status enforced on the 659 E – Bogahawatta Grama Niladhari Division, 659 C – Bamunumulla Grama Niladhari Division, 657 A – Kolamediriya Grama Niladhari Division, 659 B – Korawela Grama Niladhari Division, 660 – Bamunumulla Grama Niladhari Division, 659 – Atalugama East Grama Niladhari Division, 659 A – Atalugama West Grama Niladhari Division, 660 A – Epitamulla Gtama Niladhari Division and 659 D – Galgemandiya Grama Niladhari Division in Atalugama, in the Bandaragama Divisional Secretariat Division in the Kalutara District will be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

The isolation status enforced in the Moragala Grama Niladhari Division in the Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Division in the Ratnapura District will also be lifted at 5am tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)