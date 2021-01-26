EU to tighten vaccine exports amid row with AstraZeneca

“Our vaccine supply and scheduled deliveries will fully support offering the first dose to all four priority groups by 15 February,” a government spokeswoman said.

Inoculation programmes in some EU members have already been slowed due to a cut in deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with some nations threatening legal action.

Ms Kyriakides tweeted that Monday’s talks with AstraZeneca “resulted in dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity and insufficient explanations”.

“EU member states are united: vaccine developers have societal and contractual responsibilities they need to uphold”.