Covid tests on people leaving Western Province during long weekend

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

All individuals leaving the Western Province during the upcoming long weekend will be subjected to COVID-19 tests.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said Covid tests will be conducted from Thursday (28) to Monday, the 1st of February.

He said rapid antigen tests will be conducted on all those leaving the Western Province during this period.

The rapid antigen tests will be conducted at eleven exit points of the Western Province.

DIG Rohana further said the measures are being taken in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus to other Provinces and to restrict movement of people from the Western Province.

Over 500 Covid infected persons have been reported from the Western Province on a daily basis over the last few weeks.

Several areas have also been isolated within the Western Province, especially in Colombo due to an increase in Covid infected persons.

Meanwhile, health authorities have called on the public to restrict movement in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told Colombo Gazette that Sri Lanka is currently facing the brunt of not imposing movement restrictions two weeks ago.

Travel restrictions across the country were largely eased in view of the festive season.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said a significant increase in movement was noted during this period. As a result, Sri Lanka is reporting additional Covid cases on a regular basis at present.

The Deputy Director General of Health Services requested the public to restrict movements during holidays in order to contain the spread of the virus.

He further called on the public to strictly adhere to the health guidelines issued in view of the coronavirus pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)