Biden administration to maintain push on human rights issue in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Joe Biden administration in the United States will maintain the push on the human rights issue in Sri Lanka.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz told reporters in Colombo today that it is too early to say if the US will rejoin the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

However, she asserted the US will continue to work with other countries to ensure there is real peace in Sri Lanka.

The Trump administration withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva accusing it of being biased.

The US Ambassador noted that there has been slow progress on the human rights issue by the former Government and the current Governemnt.

She asserted that support for human rights should not be seen as an attempt to bully Sri Lanka.