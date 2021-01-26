BIA operations continue despite 21 employees being infected

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Operations at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake will continue despite 21 employees being found to be infected with the coronavirus, the Airport and Aviation Services said.

Chairman of the Services Major General G. A. Chandrasiri told Colombo Gazette five officials attached to the Security Unit of the Katunayake airport tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

The infected staff members were detected following PCR tests conducted on Saturday.

Major General Chandrasiri said random PCR tests are conducted on staff members on a daily basis, and a total of 21 staff have tested positive so far.

He said that the infected staff are residents of Minuwangoda, Gampaha, and Ja- Ela and they have been placed at their homes and are being handled by the health authorities.

The Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services emphasized that the detections have not hindered the operations of the Katunayake Airport in any manner.

Sri Lanka opened its borders for tourism from last Thursday, in a bid to revive the tourism sector which was affected as a result of the country being closed for over 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several tourist groups from Ukraine have arrived in Sri Lanka, while other passengers too have arrived from various other countries for business and leisure purposes. (Colombo Gazette)