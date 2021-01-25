Woman strangles child and commits suicide

A woman committed suicide after strangling her four-year-old son in the Bangalawatte area in Gandara.

Police Spokesman Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the incident had occurred after the 24-year-old woman’s husband had ventured out to sea yesterday (24).

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the woman had committed suicide after a dispute with her mother.

The deceased is reported to have sought permission from her mother to obtain employment in the Middle East, to which the latter had refused. As a result, the woman strangled her son and committed suicide thereafter.

DIG Rohana said a magisterial inquiry into the death was conducted yesterday, while the postmortem examinations will be conducted today (25). The Gandara Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Pointing out that there was a significant increase in young children becoming victims of such disputes, the Police Spokesman urged women going through difficulties to reach out to the Children and Women Bureau at their area police station for advice.

There are also several hotlines available for anyone seeking counselling in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)