Survey finds only 54% of Sri Lankans prepared to obtain Covid vaccine

A Government survey has found that only 54% of Sri Lankans are prepared to obtain the Covid vaccine.

According to the survey, only 54% of Sri Lankans said that that they will get the vaccine if offered, 38% were not sure and 8% responded saying that they will never get the vaccine.

When considering the gender only 34% of the males were in the unsure group while 43% of the females were in the unsure group.

Nearly 55% of Sinhalese responded that they will get the vaccine while 50% of the Tamils, 59% of the Muslims and 56% of the Burgher community and 68% of the other ethnicities said that they will get the vaccine.

Nearly 57.4% of the Healthcare workers responded that they will get the vaccine. While

37% responded as unsure.

A majority of the public were ‘very concerned’ about the vaccine brand, side effects and allergies and duration of protection. Affordability had the least ‘very concerned’ proportion.

The survey was conducted by the Health Promotion Bureau, Behaviour Research Unit. (Colombo Gazette)

