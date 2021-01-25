SLT-MOBITEL gives ‘Power to Your Dreams’ with special connectivity offers

SLT-MOBITEL is all set to launch the ‘Power to Your Dreams – සිහිනයට සවියක්’ campaign to provide the latest connectivity solutions to microbusinesses on the 25th of January, the company announced recently. This program will provide ICT solutions packages encompassing products and services essential for microbusinesses, at maximum affordability.

Understanding the connectivity needs of the microbusiness segment, the promotion provides them solutions that fulfil their requirements. Accordingly, communication, business networking, cloud technology, entertainment & IoT, communications devices and business infrastructure services for various market segments within the microbusiness ecosystem is provided utilising SLT-MOBITEL products and services such as voice & mobile telephony, 4G LTE, SLT Broadband, SLT Fibre and Peo TV services.

Speaking on the planned promotion, Mr. Sanjeewa Jayamaha, General Manager – SME Business Development, Sri Lanka Telecom stated, “Microbusinesses are the bedrock of Sri Lanka’s economic activity, supporting day to day transactions for millions of people. It is vitally important that they receive the full benefit of the connectivity solutions offered by the national ICT solutions provider, Sri Lankan Telecom. The brand unification of SLT-MOBITEL means now we can offer a full bouquet of products and services to our clients. This promotion will ensure that microbusinesses from various segments can now access the connectivity solutions most important for their businesses to thrive.”

Microbusinesses operating in entertainment and leisure, fashion and beauty, daily essentials, medical and health care, education, special occasion services, financial services, e-commerce and software development, professional services, construction support and transportation and delivery services will be able to benefit from bespoke packages crafted by SLT-MOBITEL with their specific industry needs taken into consideration.

As the nation’s ICT solutions provider, SLT-MOBITEL has undertaken the task of facilitating the connectivity of microbusinesses around the country, with the aim of enabling them to thrive as they get accustomed to the requirements of a country recovering from a pandemic. SLT-MOBITEL efforts to connect grassroots level businesses to the wider world of networked solutions is also inspired by the nation’s efforts towards digitalisation and rebuilding Sri Lanka’s economy in the new normal.

Business owners can now fulfil all their communication needs under one roof with easy payment options, together with the support of various service partners, an island wide service network, a skilled workforce and 24-hour customer service.

About SLT

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC is the national Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider in Sri Lanka for over 163 years. SLT enables opportunities that empower Sri Lankans and elevates the country’s standing in the global arena. SLT’s transformation into a digital service provider has seen the Company move beyond telecommunications services to provide a variety of services and solutions that cater to a digital lifestyle. Mobitel, the mobile arm of SLT launched the First Commercial 4.5G/4G+ Mobile Network in South Asia in 2018 and was the first network in South Asia to successfully showcase the deployment of 5G over a Mobile Network by connecting a commercial Mobile smartphone to its 5G network exceeding speeds of 1.55Gbps. Mobitel has made great strides in recent years to expand its influence in NB-IoT, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Critical Communication technologies and solutions and has been adjudged as the Fastest LTE network in Sri Lanka for two consecutive years by Ookla, the global leader in internet speed and testing applications.