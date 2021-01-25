Scan water bottling plant striving towards sustainability

Maintaining sustainable management and objectives while minimizing the adverse effects on the environment is a prime concern for most industries and organizations. However, the Scan Water Bottling Plant has gone above and beyond to ensure that they have synchronized their efforts to accurately identify and address the areas for improvement in line with sustainability.

The Water Bottling plant of Scan Products Division of C.W. Mackie PLC was recently awarded with the ISO 14001:2015 – EMS certification by Sri Lanka Standards Institution. This tool, used to identify, manage, monitor and control potential environmental issues specific to the Water Bottling Plant, also helps to improve the environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, introduce glass water bottle and planning to step into plastic recycling project as consortium partner, gaining a competitive advantage as well as the reputation of stakeholders.

The Scan Products Division have professionally worked with Sri Lanka Standards Institution for more than a decade for consultations and certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 22000, GMP, HACCP, as well as product certifications such as SLS 894 for Bottled Drinking Water and other SLS certifications for their major FMCG brands.

By achieving the above certification, Scan is one step closer to achieving a greener future for their company and stakeholders, reducing the Carbon foot print and water foot print. The company has also voluntarily engaged in Green Reporting and registered for the National Green Reporting System in accordance with the Ministry of Environment, thus effectively communicating information on their sustainability performances. In compliance with the company’s environmental policy it has also focused on optimum resource utilization, recycling waste internally and externally as a community, as well as implemented energy conservation methods for their operational purposes.

Speaking on the range of corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects and their sense of duty to their stakeholders, Mr. Mangala Perera – Executive Director of C W Mackie PLC Group said, “It is clear that we place increased importance on sustainability. Having completed CSR projects inclusive of garbage management projects, dengue prevention programs, contributions to upgrade the standard of ward No. 32 of Colombo National Hospital, donations and aid for hospitals, temples and welfare associations, organizing Blood Donation camps alongside the government institutions, villagers and other interested parties, it is clear that we do not wish to ebb in our contributions to a greener future. By working together, we will be able to minimize the overall negative impacts on the environment, arising from our industry,”