Random rapid antigen tests in public places

Random rapid antigen tests will be conducted at public places in the Western Province from today (Monday).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the special operation was relaunched to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the programme, random rapid antigen tests will be conducted at fish and vegetable stalls, weekly public markets, and economic centres, especially in Colombo.

DIG Rohana said passengers travelling in long-distance buses leaving from Colombo will also be subjected to random rapid antigen tests.

Stating that other special operations with regard to the containment of COVID-19 will continue as well, he said random rapid antigen tests will continue to be conducted at state and private institutions and factories.

The Police Spokesman said the special operation will enable authorities to apprehend people who violate the quarantine regulations.

He further urged the public to cooperate with the authorities involved on COVID-related duties, and to adhere to the health guidelines by wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing in public places. (Colombo Gazette)