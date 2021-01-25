PM’s Chief of Staff holds talks with TNA MP

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Chief of Staff Yoshitha Rajapaksa has had talks with Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Shanakiya Rasamanickam.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who is also the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, tweeted saying he had wide ranging discussions with Rasamanickam.

He said the talks focused on issues concerning the people of the North and their livelihoods.

“Looked at ways to further strengthen north-east cooperation and socio-economic initiatives,” Yoshitha Rajapaksa tweeted.

Rasamanickam also tweeted saying he had talks with Rajapaksa or critical issues concerning the Tamil community. (Colombo Gazette)