Navy says Indian fisherman tested positive for Covid

The Sri Lanka Navy says an Indian fisherman detained in Sri Lankan waters, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Navy said in a statement that nine Indian fishermen were detained during a special operation in the Northern seas on 09th January 2021.

The nine Indians were directed for 14 days of quarantine due to COVID -19 concerns.

On completion of their quarantine period on 22nd January, the Indian fishermen were subjected to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before handing them over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) authorities for legal action.

According to the Navy, one Indian fisherman had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indian was taken to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kilinochchi for treatment while the remaining eight Indian fishermen were directed for another 14 days of quarantine.

The Navy said that it continues to strengthen its efforts to prevent the entry of the novel coronavirus into the country across maritime borders and urged the local fishing community to be vigilant and minimize having contact with foreign fishermen at sea. (Colombo Gazette)