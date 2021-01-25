INSEE Cement hosts virtual career guidance programme ‘Find Your Spark’, for employees children

Supporting employees’ children to excel in life, and grow in knowledge and skills, INSEE Cement, the country’s leading cement manufacturer conducted ‘Find Your Spark’, an interactive Virtual Career Guidance Programme recently.

The objective of the programme was to equip the children of employees with the right knowledge and skills to grow their talent, choose their future career wisely and achieve their best. The programme was held for the second consecutive year by the company despite challenging times.

The programme included a series of workshops conducted by a panel of renowned professionals, whom the children could look-up to as role models. An insightful panel discussion was also conducted helping the children to explore different career paths. Leading professionals elaborated their experiences. The session also educated the participants on the wide range of vocational education options available. Among the key sessions was one on ‘Finding your Ikigai’ (the Japanese secret to a long and happy life) conducted by famous stars Bathiya Jayakody and Santhush Weeraman of B&S who shared their inspiring journey in following their dreams and achieving success in a non-traditional career. This session invigorated and entertained the participants.

The topic on ‘Creating a personal brand’ was covered providing them insights on entering and exceling in the corporate world which was followed by sessions on facing interviews and taking care of personal well-being especially during these challenging times.

Commenting on the programme, Gustavo Navarro – The Chief Executive Officer said “We want children of INSEE Employees to achieve their best, and it gives us immense pleasure to facilitate the growth of their talent. The children of our employees are important to us as much as we value all our employees. To show our commitment to their growth, this programme will provide a solid foundation for future successes. We are appreciative of everyone including internal and external facilitators for contributing towards the success of this programme.”