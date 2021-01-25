Evidence recorded from Shani over Easter attacks via skype

Former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director Shani Abeysekera testified before the Commission appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

Abeysekera gave evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the attacks via Skype.

He has testified before the Commission on multiple occasions prior to today’s virtual session.

Shani Abeysekera is currently under remand custody on charges of fabricating evidence with regard to an incident involving firearms which led to the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General Vass Gunawardena.

He was further remanded last week until 03 February, 2021 over the case.

In November 2020, Shani Abeysekera tested positive for COVID-19 while being imprisoned at the Mahara Prison. (Colombo Gazette)