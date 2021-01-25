Covid-19 surge prompts regular PPE training at English Nursing Care

English Nursing Care, has recently upped their frequency of team training programmes to update their nursing teams and care givers on the correct use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other elder care requirements. With the surge in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, English Nursing Care are in the strong belief that having a team of well-qualified, effective and reliable nurses will give their customers peace of mind. Identifying the shortage of such healthcare workers; English Nursing Care encourages regular training of nurses, and updating systems and management of care of customers. On recruitment nurses are trained and on the successful conclusion of the training, nurses are employed.

English Nursing Care is a Sri Lankan home nursing care service, bringing 35 years of Nursing experience from UK and embedding best practises in the Sri Lankan community since 2017. The team of nurses’ work closely with your loved ones to manage their health, medication, mobility and be their companion when you are far away. For further information on English Nursing Care visit their website www.englishnursing.com or call +94 11 4500117.