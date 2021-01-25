Champika obtains SJB membership

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka obtained the membership of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today (25).

Party Spokesman MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara told Colombo Gazette that the SJB Working Committee had already decided to grant membership to MP Ranawaka.

MP Bandara said MP Patali Champika Ranawaka attended the SJB’s Working Committee meeting held today as an invitee.

He said MP Ranawaka will join the SJB’s Working Committee meeting scheduled for next week as a member of the party.

Prior to receiving the SJB membership, MP Ranawaka was a member of the Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU).

He served as the JHU’s General Secretary and stepped down from the position in December 2020. (Colombo Gazette)