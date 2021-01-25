Cancer patient among latest coronavirus victims in Sri Lanka

A cancer patient is among the latest coronavirus victims in Sri Lanka, the Government said today.

The Government said that the 49-year old woman from Beruwala was transferred from the Maharagama Cancer Hospital to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

She died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases hospital.

A total of four people were reported dead today as a result of the coronavirus.

The Government Information Department said that the coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 287 today.

Of the four victims, one was the cancer patient while the others were a 43-year-old woman from Deraniyagala, a 76-year-old man from Warakagoda, and a 71-year-old man from Colombo 8. (Colombo Gazette)