Administering of vaccine to begin a day after it arrives in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Administering of the coronavirus vaccine will begin a day after it arrives in Sri Lanka, Health Services Deputy Director General Dr. Hemantha Herath said.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said the vaccine is likely to arrive in Sri Lanka on 28th January.

He said that preparations have been made by the Health Ministry to receive the vaccine at the airport and for it to be stored and distributed.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the health authorities hope to begin administering the vaccine a day after it arrives in Sri Lanka.

He said that once the vaccine is received it will be distributed to 26 regional health storage facilities from the main distribution center.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the vaccine will then be administered to the front-line workers and those on the priority list.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said last week that India and Sri Lanka are working towards the early delivery of the coronavirus vaccines.

The High Commission said that the Government of Sri Lanka has conveyed that emergency use approval for Covishield vaccines has been granted.

“Government authorities in India and Sri Lanka are now working towards early delivery of these vaccines in Sri Lanka,” the High Commission said.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has granted approval for the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covoid-19 in Sri Lanka.

State Minister Dr. Channa Jayasumana had said this was the first time the NMRA has approved a COVID-19 vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)