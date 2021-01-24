PM and Speaker discuss safety precautions during Parliament sittings

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena met today and discussed safety precautions to be put in place during Parliament sittings next month.

The Speaker and Prime Minister met at the Prime Minister’s residence and discussed the resumption of Parliament sittings on 9th February.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business had decided that Parliament will meet for only two days last week.

Accordingly, Parliament convened on 19 January and 20 January and will meet again on 9th February.

The Prime Minister informed the Speaker on the need to hold Parliament sittings from 9th February while following the health guidelines introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of Parliamentarians, including Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Rauff Hakeem, and Vasudeva Nanayakkara recently tested positive for COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)