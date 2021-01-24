Isolation status imposed on Nazeer Watta in Wellawatte lifted

The isolation status imposed on Nazeer Watta in Wellawatte has been lifted from this evening.

Nazeer Watta had been isolated since 17th December.

Meanwhile, the isolation status imposed on a number of roads in the Thihariya-North and Thihariya-East Grama Niladhari divisions in the Nittambuwa police jurisdiction have also been lifted.

The isolation status imposed in Galloluwa East and Galloluwa West in Minuwangoda have also been lifted.

However, the Government Information Department said that some areas in Galloluwa have been isolated from today. (Colombo Gazette)