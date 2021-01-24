Heroin found in tennis balls thrown into Kandakadu treatment facility

Heroin has been found in two tennis balls thrown into the Kandakadu treatment facility.

The Police said that the tennis balls were found in the Kandakadu treatment facility by the military and prison guards.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that investigations revealed the tennis balls have been thrown into the premises from outside.

He said that on being inspected, the authorities found heroin, tobacco and cannabis hidden inside.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the tennis balls were handed over to the Welikanda Police for further investigations.

The Police said that this is the first time that heroin and other items had been thrown inside the Kandakadu treatment facility.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that similar incidents had been reported in the past at the Welikada Prison and Negombo Prison.

He said that a special investigation has been launched into the Kandakadu treatment facility incident. (Colombo Gazette)