Environment Police to conduct raids in Colombo to nab litterbugs

The Environment Police is to conduct raids in Colombo from today to nab litterbugs.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that there have been reports of litter and garbage being dumped in a number of places in the Western Province, particularly in Colombo.

As a result, the Environment Police will launch a special operation in the Western Province to nab litterbugs.

“It has been observed that litter and garbage is being disposed in a haphazardness manner in the Western Province, causing damage to the environment,” DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said that bottles, polythene and other items are often disposed on the streets.

“As a result, apart from operations linked to quarantine laws, the Environment Police will launch a special operation to nab those polluting the environment,” he said.

The Police Spokesman warned the public against disposing garbage in public places and on the streets.

He also warned that bottles should be disposed in the correct manner.

The Police said that disposing garbage in a haphazardness manner has led to some areas in Colombo being unclean.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that there are laws under which the Police can take action on individuals damaging the environment. (Colombo Gazette)