Sri Lanka hands over bodies of four Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka today handed over the bodies of four Indian fishermen to the Indian Coast Guard at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Subsequent to the legal proceedings initiated by the Magistrate Court of Mallakam, the 04 corpses had been formally handed over to the Consulate General Office of India in Jaffna, where on request of the Consulate General Office, Sri Lanka Navy assisted to hand over the 04 corpses to India. As such, the deceased were transferred by a Sri Lanka Coast Guard craft and handed them over to the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Atulya at the IMBL today.

All these measures were carried out adhering to strict safety and health guidelines stipulated by health authorities due to COVID-19 concerns.