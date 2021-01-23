President says first batch of vaccines expected on 27th January

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka from India on the 27th of January.

The President said that Sri Lanka will receive 500,000 vials of doses in the first batch.

President Rajapaksa said this while speaking at an event held in Walallawita, Kalutara today (Saturday).

India and Sri Lanka are working towards the early delivery of the coronavirus vaccines, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said yesterday.

The High Commission said that the Government of Sri Lanka has conveyed that emergency use approval for Covishield vaccines has been granted.

“Government authorities in India and Sri Lanka are now working towards early delivery of these vaccines in Sri Lanka,” the High Commission said.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has granted approval for the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covoid-19 in Sri Lanka.

State Minister Dr. Channa Jayasumana had said this was the first time the NMRA has approved a COVID-19 vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)