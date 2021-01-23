Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi tests positive

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports said today.

The BBC Sinhala service reported that the Minister was found to be infected following an antigen test.

According to the BBC Sinhala service, the Health Minister had placed herself in self-isolation yesterday (Friday).

Following the antigen test the Minister conducted a PCR test and was awaiting the results.

So far four Parliamentarians, including three Ministers, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wanniarachchi was among those who consumed the “miracle tonic” of Ayurveda practitioner Dhammika Bandara.

Bandara had claimed that his potion will cure the coronavirus and immunize those who take it for life.

Hundreds of people have obtained the tonic from Dhammika Bandara believing it will protect them from the virus.

State Minister Piyal Nishantha, who recently tested positive for the virus, had publicly consumed the potion when it was presented to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene last month. (Colombo Gazette)