Dialog Enterprise Cloud receives first VMware Cloud verification status in Sri Lanka 

Making its mark as the first VMware Cloud Provider in Sri Lanka, Dialog Enterprise, the corporate solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, dons the prestigious Cloud Verified badge joining an elite group of 235 providers worldwide. On this milestone announcement, Dialog Enterprise will be delivering a full set of interoperable VMware Cloud infrastructure capabilities as-a-service to its enterprise customers.

Whilst a more traditional, on-premise virtualized environment requires in-house server hardware, software licenses, integration capabilities, and IT employees on hand to support and manage potential issues that may arise, in a cloud environment companies can forego capital expenses whilst paying for only the resources used and automatically back-up the data needed. Further to this, with Dialog Enterprise Cloud, customers are empowered to select from the pay-as-you-grow pricing model with the added benefit of utilizing shared-resource cloud economics with increased operational efficiencies to pay on an as-needed basis and effectively scale up or down depending on overall usage, user requirements, and the growth of the company. Through the recognition of the VMware Cloud Verified Badge on its cloud service offerings, Dialog Enterprise Cloud is presenting its customers greater flexibility and control in choosing cloud services to effectively meet their workloads whilst facilitating its enterprise customers with their foundational cloud technologies and services being based on VMware Cloud Infrastructure, including; VMware vSphere, VMware vSAN, and VMware NSX.

Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. Additionally, the Cloud verified designation indicates that a VMware Cloud Provider can offer its customers consistent infrastructure and operations through a complete set of software-defined services for computing, storage, networking, security, and cloud management. The Cloud Verified badge means customers achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications, and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

With easy access to the full set of capabilities of VMware’s Cloud infrastructure, Dialog Enterprise Cloud can guarantee its customer’s a solution enabler where trained and qualified partners guide customers through coaching, further integration and interoperability where customers can deploy core compute, storage, and network building blocks enabling freedom to run apps in the cloud or private data centre, flexibility in delivering services capabilities to meet individual customer requirements and greater cost optimizations