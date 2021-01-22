Union Assurance records Highest MDRT Qualifiers in Sri Lanka

Achieves #1 Position of Million Dollar Round Table achievers in Life Insurance Industry

Union Assurance makes history with an all-new record of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) qualifiers to achieve #1 position in Sri Lanka. With 172 qualifiers, the Company achieves industry-leading status recording the highest number of Top of the Table achievers (5), ten (10) Court of the Table qualifiers and 157 MDRT qualifiers.

MDRT is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals with 66,000 members in 72 countries from more than 500 of the world’s leading companies. MDRT focuses on networking, education, personal and professional growth, adhering to ethical standards and outstanding client service. Members must meet strict requirements for membership, including satisfying certain levels of production, and must reapply for membership annually to ensure they continue to meet MDRT standards. Top of the Table membership allows members to access the highest level of member benefits and recognition exclusively for them.

“Professional development is a cornerstone of Union Assurance’s sales force advancement. We invest significantly on leading-edge training platforms and have rapidly adapted to the digitization of training. Customer-centricity is at the core of everything we do, and it makes our team demonstrate the highest levels of integrity and competency. It makes me immensely proud to have Team Union Assurance recognized in the highest echelons of insurance and financial services professionals as the #1 MDRT Achiever in Sri Lanka,” stated Jude Gomes, Chief Executive Officer of Union Assurance.

This prestigious achievement comes hot on the heels of a fruitful year for Union Assurance. The Company recorded the highest growth rate of 9% in the new business category in a landscape in which the industry showed a marginal growth of 1% for the first nine months ending September 2020. It received coveted recognitions and accolades including Domestic Insurer of the Year, Best Brand, Best Employer Brand, among others leading to the #1 Most Awarded Brand in the Insurance category in 2020.

Reflecting on the hardships of the last year, Jude Gomes commented, “Our corporate purpose has held through, and guided our journey to not just navigate, but thrive in an uncertain environment. It is heartening to see how Union Assurance has stood by its purpose and been the strength to guide our achievers on their journey of success.”

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 18.2 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 41.3 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 447% as at November 2020. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With 76 branches and an over 3000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.