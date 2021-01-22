Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Two more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Government said.

The Government Information Department said that the total number of deaths in Sri Lanka rose to 278 today.

Of the latest victims, one is an 82-year-old man from Colombo 08. He died at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

The second victim is a 51-year-old female from Homagama. She died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Government said that over 700 coronavirus infected persons were detected today.

The Government Information Department said that 764 people tested positive for the virus today. (Colombo Gazette)