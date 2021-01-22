Seylan Bank appoints Ramesh Jayasekara as Chief Operating Officer

Seylan Bank PLC has appointed Ramesh Jayasekara as its Chief Operating Officer with effect from the 1st of January, 2021, the bank announced recently.

A banker with international exposure, Ramesh Jayasekara served as the Deputy Regional Financial Controller of the French Banking giant BNP Paribas, in the Middle East Region based in Bahrain prior to joining Seylan Bank. He joined the Bank as the Chief Financial Officer in 2011, and subsequently held many senior positions in the Bank including Chief Risk Officer in 2016, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Banking in 2018 and was appointed Senior Deputy General Manager in 2019.

In his new role as the Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Jayasekara will be responsible for the entire Branch Network, Branch Credit including Credit Hubs, Credit Monitoring, Retail Banking, Recoveries, Legal, Liability Product Management, Seylan Card Centre, Margin Trading and Islamic Banking Functions of the Bank.

Ramesh Jayasekara joined Seylan Bank during a transformational period in the Bank’s history and has been integral to the growth and current standing of the Bank. Mr. Jayasekara has exposure to multiple markets and banking functions and has been involved in strategy development, transformation and re-alignment of key areas of the bank.

Ramesh Jayasekara has over 20 years of Banking, Financial Management & Audit experience. Mr. Jayasekara worked at HSBC Sri Lanka as Resident Manager – Finance & Planning and at KPMG Sri Lanka as an Audit Manager prior to joining BNP Paribas. A product of Royal College, Colombo, Ramesh Jayasekara holds a first class honours degree from the University of Colombo. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK, and an Associate Member of the Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka)’. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all endeavours.